Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Saddle Point Management L.P.

Saddle Point Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Stericycle makes up approximately 99.8% of Saddle Point Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Saddle Point Management L.P. owned approximately 1.49% of Stericycle worth $92,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -538.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

