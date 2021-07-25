Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is Diametric Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,394 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction comprises about 3.7% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.72% of Sterling Construction worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 121,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

