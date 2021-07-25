stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $2,124.83 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $52.95 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $2,124.83 or 0.06215024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00038877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00123613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00140057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,014.71 or 0.99491547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.05 or 0.00868858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 665,883 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

