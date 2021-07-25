Stipend Price Down 5% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $692,960.98 and $126.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.55 or 1.00058026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.71 or 0.01154856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00366971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.00408463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,617,329 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

