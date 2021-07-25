Stipend (SPD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $778,366.31 and $142.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,618,801 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

