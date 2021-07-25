Stipend Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $778,366.31 and approximately $142.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.66 or 0.99299052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031353 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.36 or 0.01076335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.13 or 0.00356202 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00384875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00055295 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,618,801 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

