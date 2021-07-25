StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $293.30 and a one year high of $404.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.