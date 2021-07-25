StoneX Group Inc. Sells 272,385 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,385 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $34,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$59.95 during trading hours on Friday. 591,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,086. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96.

