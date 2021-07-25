StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0165

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, StormX has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $164.89 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

