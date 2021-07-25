STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $50,517.96 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.55 or 0.06033001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.34 or 0.01294465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00358809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00586001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00351592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00274884 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

