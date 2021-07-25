Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Stratus Properties worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stratus Properties by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stratus Properties by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stratus Properties by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

STRS stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.