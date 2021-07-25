Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.62 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $83.04 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00825720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

