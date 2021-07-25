Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.12 ($94.26).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €56.85 ($66.88) and a 12 month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is €68.02.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

