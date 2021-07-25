Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 215,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,124. The company has a market capitalization of $175.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

