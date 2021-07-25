Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Shares of RGR opened at $76.35 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,409 shares of company stock worth $3,832,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.