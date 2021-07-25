Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.95 ($17.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SZU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at €12.56 ($14.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78. Südzucker has a 12 month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -21.88.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

