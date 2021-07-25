Sun (New) (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0238 on Top Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $118.52 million and approximately $60.95 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

