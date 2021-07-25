SUN Reaches Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00114394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,845.18 or 0.99472040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00811976 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

