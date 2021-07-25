SunContract (SNC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Million

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $302,024.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00817602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.