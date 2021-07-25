Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $94.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.00 million and the highest is $117.50 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 810.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $452.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after acquiring an additional 390,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

