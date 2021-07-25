Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $75.16 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $75.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.19 or 0.06014098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00134546 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,170,487 coins and its circulating supply is 323,652,258 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

