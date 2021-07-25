Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $74.19 million and $1.44 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.99 or 0.06284180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00139744 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,193,913 coins and its circulating supply is 323,605,125 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

