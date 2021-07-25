SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $38,847.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.