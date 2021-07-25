Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,069,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 986,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,469.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 494,073 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.