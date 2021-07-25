sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. sUSD has a market cap of $208.32 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00815768 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 207,258,928 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.