Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0581 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $10,919.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

