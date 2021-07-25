SwiftCash (SWIFT) Achieves Market Cap of $201,142.18

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $201,142.18 and $3.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 183,360,480 coins and its circulating supply is 182,640,049 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

