Swingby Trading Down 16.7% This Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Swingby has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $473,630.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001732 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,238,760 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

