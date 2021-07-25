Swipe (SXP) Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $176.81 million and approximately $129.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00814959 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 106,981,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.