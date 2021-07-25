Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SZLMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SZLMY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.96. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09. Swiss Life has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

