Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €111.60 ($131.29).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SY1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

FRA SY1 opened at €122.85 ($144.53) on Friday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.43.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

