SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0315 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $10,518.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00396846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013040 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.35 or 0.01292108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000151 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,225,667 coins and its circulating supply is 119,702,492 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

