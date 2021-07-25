SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.