Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Trimmed by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,339 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,306 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

