Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $14.26 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

