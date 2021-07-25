Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,899 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $92.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

