Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

SNV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

