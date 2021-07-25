Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $84.75 million and approximately $317,465.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,273,849 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

