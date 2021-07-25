Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $87.19 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $87.19 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00357416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 616,148,789 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

