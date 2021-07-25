Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $48.09 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.97 million, a PE ratio of -437.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

