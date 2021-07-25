Tapmydata Price Hits $0.0613 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $763,655.16 and $287,605.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00397840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.01306357 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

