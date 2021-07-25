Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,977 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.95% of Team worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Team in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Team by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Team by 44,683.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Team by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

TISI opened at $5.68 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

