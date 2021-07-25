Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $35.44 or 0.00093147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $62.93 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.00794876 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,855,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,842 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

