TEMCO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $704,870.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $704,870.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00115795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00132752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,258.49 or 0.99599698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.87 or 0.00837933 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

