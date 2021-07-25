Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $24,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of TME opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

