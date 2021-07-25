Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Hits $546,573.76

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $546,573.76 and approximately $70,128.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00811625 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,747 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,747 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.