TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.42 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $126,601.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

