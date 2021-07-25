Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Teradata worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 553,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,138. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.