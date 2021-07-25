Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $51.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $52.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $207.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.07 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $68.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

