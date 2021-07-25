Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a PE ratio of 643.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

